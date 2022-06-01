Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) Short Interest Update

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 764,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LYLT stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. 3,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,281. Loyalty Ventures has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Get Loyalty Ventures alerts:

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $154.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.56 million. Loyalty Ventures’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Loyalty Ventures will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LYLT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loyalty Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Rayner bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,947.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYLT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Loyalty Ventures during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Loyalty Ventures (Get Rating)

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loyalty Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loyalty Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.