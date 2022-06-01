LPL Financial LLC Buys 25,037 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tractor Supply worth $27,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 21,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $187.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.84 and its 200 day moving average is $219.02.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

