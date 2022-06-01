LPL Financial LLC Has $27.70 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $27,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $423.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.05 and a twelve month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.73.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

