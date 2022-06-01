LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 12.66% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $28,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 106,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period.

Shares of FVC opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

