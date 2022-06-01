LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,183,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 71,661 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $25,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 86,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of EPD opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

