LPL Financial LLC Purchases 33,723 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $26,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 29.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after buying an additional 13,917,795 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after buying an additional 3,537,425 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Carrier Global by 578.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,777,000 after buying an additional 1,332,490 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 278.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,070,000 after buying an additional 781,835 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $31,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.19.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

