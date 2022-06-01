LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $2,856,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $160.19 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.86 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.49 and a 200 day moving average of $162.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

