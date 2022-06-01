LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Neogen worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $4,001,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 119,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 48,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEOG stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 0.60. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. Neogen had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Neogen’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

