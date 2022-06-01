LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Altria Group by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

MO stock opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

