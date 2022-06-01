LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.97 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 23,565 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.0% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,342 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.12.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $111.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $203.76 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.