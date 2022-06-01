LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $3,718,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WY. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of WY opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

