LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,376 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 2.3% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,560,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,402 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

Shares of FISV opened at $100.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

