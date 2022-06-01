LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,314,420,000 after buying an additional 44,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after acquiring an additional 386,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 109,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,472,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,936,000 after purchasing an additional 83,465 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $246.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.35.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

