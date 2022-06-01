LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 25,966 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,966 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 3.6% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after acquiring an additional 635,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after buying an additional 291,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after buying an additional 69,402 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,649,085,000 after buying an additional 70,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,255,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,600,024,000 after buying an additional 42,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.93.
NYSE DHR opened at $267.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $194.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.13.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.
Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
