LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 43,071 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,474 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 43,071 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.5% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after acquiring an additional 712,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after acquiring an additional 408,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

