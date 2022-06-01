LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 595 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,798,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,312,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,490 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,366,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines stock opened at $140.32 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

