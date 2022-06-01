Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Down 2.9%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 70,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,546,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LU. CICC Research began coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie cut Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lufax by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter worth $64,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

