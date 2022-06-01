Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $441.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $441.32.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

LULU stock traded down $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.27. 43,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,208. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,161,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,859,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,409,447,000 after purchasing an additional 106,577 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

