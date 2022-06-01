Lululemon Athletica (LULU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU opened at $292.69 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.