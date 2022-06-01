Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,518,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,299,653 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Lumen Technologies worth $772,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 201,288 shares during the period. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,962,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,791,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after buying an additional 113,106 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 131,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 15,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.