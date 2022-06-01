Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Short Interest Up 27.4% in May

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,830,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 105,820,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,520,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,587,249. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 38.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 227,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 63,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

