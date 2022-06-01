Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0701 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 90 to SEK 85 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.28.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

