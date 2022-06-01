Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Trading Up 1.7%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 1,147,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,920,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.

Get Luokung Technology alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKCO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Luokung Technology by 321.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Luokung Technology by 46.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 272,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Luokung Technology by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 3,980,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luokung Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luokung Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.