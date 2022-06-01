Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down to $4.14

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $4.01. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 1,294 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 3,006.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. Research analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

