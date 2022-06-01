Maecenas (ART) Price Up 17.9% This Week

Maecenas (ART) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $119,890.88 and $156.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

