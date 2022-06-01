Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,189,041 shares.The stock last traded at $65.47 and had previously closed at $64.92.

MGA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Magna International’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after purchasing an additional 611,350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 252,299 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after purchasing an additional 177,475 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 680,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 166,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,227,000. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

