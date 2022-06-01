Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MTEX opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $40,227.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mannatech during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mannatech by 9.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Mannatech by 1,090.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

