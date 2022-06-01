Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in May

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

MPFRY stock remained flat at $$4.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. Mapfre has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $4.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.1278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 5.7%.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

