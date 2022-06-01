Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 8.2%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 195,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,572,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 4.65.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. The business had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 15,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 887.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 333,767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 282,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 871.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,500 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.