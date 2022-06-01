Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Down 24.5% in May

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust during the third quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marine Petroleum Trust by 289.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.42. 194,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,307. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

