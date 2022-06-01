Maro Tops One Day Trading Volume of $155,784.00 (MARO)

Maro (MARO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Maro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Maro has a market cap of $25.69 million and approximately $155,784.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maro Coin Profile

Maro is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

