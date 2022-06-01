Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.72

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.72 and traded as high as C$9.89. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$9.85, with a volume of 577,996 shares.

MRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on Martinrea International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.58.

The stock has a market cap of C$791.61 million and a PE ratio of 35.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$990.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,568,400. Also, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.10 per share, with a total value of C$89,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$541,873.80. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,252.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

