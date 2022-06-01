Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) to report sales of $61.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.27 million. Mastech Digital posted sales of $53.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full year sales of $248.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.02 million to $250.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $272.59 million, with estimates ranging from $270.32 million to $274.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mastech Digital.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastech Digital in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. 43 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,368. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a market cap of $211.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

