Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MHH stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

