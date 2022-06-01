Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of MHH stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.52.
