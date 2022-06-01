Masters Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,100,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. NOV makes up about 1.7% of Masters Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Masters Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $42,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,433,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of NOV by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 5,487,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,892,757,000 after buying an additional 1,614,670 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NOV by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,246,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,008,000 after buying an additional 1,306,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NOV by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after buying an additional 1,244,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. TheStreet raised shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.92. 99,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 1.90.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.67%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

