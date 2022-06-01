Masters Capital Management LLC Sells 800,000 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Masters Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 800,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Embraer worth $14,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Embraer by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.12.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. 43,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,397. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter. Embraer had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

