Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Rating) were down 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 184,694 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 153,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.04 million and a PE ratio of -15.45.

Mawson Gold Company Profile (TSE:MAW)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in Scandinavia, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

