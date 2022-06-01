McBride (LON:MCB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.50

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.50 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32.19 ($0.41), with a volume of 389809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.20 ($0.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £56.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.85.

In related news, insider Regi Aalstad purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($35,425.10). Also, insider Mark Strickland purchased 23,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £9,961.14 ($12,602.66). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 203,717 shares of company stock worth $7,196,114.

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

