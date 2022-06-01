Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 783.33 ($9.91).
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.12) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.49) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.12) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
In other news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.78), for a total transaction of £69,353.56 ($87,744.89). Also, insider Tony Wood purchased 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £3,599.75 ($4,554.34).
Meggitt Company Profile (Get Rating)
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
