Meme Market Capitalization Tops $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

