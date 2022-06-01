MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.40.

MLNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MeridianLink to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,736. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. MeridianLink has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MeridianLink will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MeridianLink Company Profile (Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.