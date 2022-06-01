MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €12.60 ($13.55) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($11.83) to €12.00 ($12.90) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($12.10) to €12.75 ($13.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

MRPRF stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

