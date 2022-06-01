Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.82), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $209.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.54. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.33 and a beta of 0.54. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $204.28 and a 52-week high of $333.42.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,133,000 after purchasing an additional 37,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories (Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.