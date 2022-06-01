MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

MFA Financial stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,253. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.61. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.87 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 41.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in MFA Financial by 50.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

