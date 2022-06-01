MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,500 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 200,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 9,121.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20,341 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,950. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

