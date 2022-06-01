Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Miller Industries stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. Miller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $281.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $215.55 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

