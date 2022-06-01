MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) by 141.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,511 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in MINISO Group by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,825,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after buying an additional 4,320,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 18,641.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,191,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,598 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in MINISO Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,799,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,397,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,972,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,066,000 after buying an additional 492,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NYSE MNSO opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $24.68.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.13). MINISO Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

