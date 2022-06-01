Mirror Protocol (MIR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.74 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $21.17 million and $26.74 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 328.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,625.19 or 0.05275761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.12 or 0.00454848 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00032803 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

