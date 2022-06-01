Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Reaches $3.86 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 71.2% against the US dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $34,579.98 and $6,119.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for $3.86 or 0.00012212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $820.53 or 0.02597998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.57 or 0.00448238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032916 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008212 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 8,966 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

