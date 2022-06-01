MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. Synchrony Financial makes up approximately 0.1% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,606 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,252 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $65,933,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,613,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,001,000 after purchasing an additional 689,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 102,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,484. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYF. Stephens decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.26.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

